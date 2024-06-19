June 19, 2024 Weather Outlook for Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake

Rainy Start with Clearing Skies Expected

Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake, ON – June 19, 2024 – The weather for today in the northwestern Ontario region begins with light rain and cool temperatures. Periods of rain are expected to end this afternoon, transitioning to mainly cloudy conditions with a chance of showers.

Current Conditions and Weather Update

As of 5:04 AM CDT, the temperature at Big Trout Lake Airport is 12°C with light rain. The barometric pressure is 100.8 kPa. The dew point is 11.4°C, resulting in a humidity level of 99%. Winds are coming from the north-northwest at 11 km/h, and visibility is 16 km.

Today’s Forecast: June 19, 2024

Today, the region will experience periods of rain ending this afternoon, followed by mainly cloudy conditions with a 30 percent chance of showers. Winds will increase, coming from the north at 30 km/h, becoming west at 30 km/h and gusting to 50 km/h near noon. The high will reach 17°C, with a UV index of 5, which is moderate.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Waterproof clothing and an umbrella will be useful for the rain. A light jacket will be needed for the cool, windy conditions.

Tonight’s Weather: Mainly Cloudy

Tonight, the skies will be mainly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening. Winds will be from the west at 30 km/h. The low will be 9°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: A warm jacket or sweater will be necessary for the cooler evening temperatures.

Tomorrow’s Weather: June 20, 2024

Thursday will be mainly sunny, with a southwest wind at 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h, becoming light late in the afternoon. The high will be 22°C, with a UV index of 6, which is high.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Light and comfortable clothing is suitable for the day. Sunscreen, a hat, and sunglasses are recommended due to the high UV index.

Historical Weather Trivia

Big Trout Lake’s historical high for June 19 is 28.0°C, recorded in 1991, while the record low was 2.0°C, set in 1976.