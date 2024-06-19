Heavy Rain Washes Out Border Cats Game, Sets Up Wednesday Tripleheader Thriller!

Rain Creates Triple Game Wednesday for Border Cats Fans

Thunder Bay, ON – SPORTS – The skies opened up Tuesday night, washing out the Border Cats showdown against the Waterloo Bucks at Port Arthur Stadium. The action was halted in the bottom of the third inning, with the Border Cats leading 1-0 thanks to a sacrifice fly from Cole Ketzner of the University of South Alabama.

But don’t worry, Border Cats fans!

The suspended game will pick back up Wednesday morning at 11:05 am. The Cats will hit the field with their 1-0 lead and play out the full 9 innings. After a quick 30-minute break, we’ll dive into a 7-inning game. That’s two games for the price of one!

And with any luck, the weather is set to co-operate. The Weather for Thunder Bay is calling for skies to clear in the afternoon. Winds will be from the northwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h. The high will reach 25°C, with a humidex value of 28. The UV index is very high at 8.

Grab your tickets and enjoy adult seating on the left field party deck and tiki bar areas as the Cats host their second School Day Game.

And it doesn’t stop there! The Cats and Bucks face off again in a 9-inning finale starting at 6:35 pm. Plus, it’s Weenie Wednesday, with 2-for-1 hot dogs brought to you by Sysco Food Service!

Fans holding rain check tickets from June 18th can exchange them for any other 2024 regular season home game, subject to seat availability.

Grandstand/Party Decks/1st Base Bleachers

Adult: $16.00

Senior (60+): $13.00

Students (with student ID card): $13.00

Children (4-12): $5.00

Infants (3 and under): FREE