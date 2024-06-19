Fort Frances Weather: Showers This Morning, Clearing Tonight

Cool and Breezy Start with Sunnier Days Ahead

Fort Frances, ON – June 19, 2024 – Fort Frances is starting the day with cool temperatures and high humidity. There’s a chance of showers this morning, but the skies are expected to clear by the evening, making way for sunnier conditions tomorrow.

Fort Frances Current Conditions and Weather Update

As of 5:00 AM CDT, the temperature in Fort Frances is 12°C. The barometric pressure is 101.4 kPa and rising. The dew point is 11.3°C, resulting in a high humidity level of 94%. Winds are coming from the northwest at 23 km/h, gusting to 38 km/h.

Today’s Forecast: June 19, 2024

Today, Fort Frances will experience mainly cloudy conditions with a 60 percent chance of showers this morning. Winds will be strong from the northwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h. The high will reach 20°C, with a UV index of 8, which is very high.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Waterproof clothing and an umbrella will be useful for the morning showers. A light jacket will be needed for the cool, windy conditions. Sun protection is advisable due to the very high UV index.

Tonight’s Fort Frances Weather: Clear Skies

Tonight, the skies will clear, and the temperature will drop to a low of 8°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: A warm jacket or sweater will be necessary for the cooler evening temperatures.

Travelling to Winnipeg or Kenora?

Winnipeg Weather forecast here. Kenora Weather Oulook here.

Tomorrow’s Fort Frances Weather: June 20, 2024

Thursday will be mainly sunny, with a high of 24°C and a humidex value making it feel like 26°C. The UV index will be 7, which is high.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Light and comfortable clothing is suitable for the day. Sunscreen, a hat, and sunglasses are recommended due to the high UV index.

Historical Fort Frances Weather Trivia

Fort Frances’ historical high for June 19 is 30.6°C, recorded in 1995, while the record low was 2.8°C, set in 1972.