Weather Update: Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Tuesday, June 18, 2024

Potential for Severe Thunderstorms in the Region

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Current weather conditions are setting the stage for the development of severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. These storms may bring strong wind gusts and large hail.

Hazards to Watch For:

Wind Gusts : Up to 100 km/h.

: Up to 100 km/h. Heavy Downpours : Torrential rain is expected.

: Torrential rain is expected. Tornado Risk : Conditions could produce tornadoes.

: Conditions could produce tornadoes. Hail: Potential for nickel to ping pong ball sized hail.

Timing:

Expect thunderstorms to develop late this afternoon and continue into the evening.

Detailed Discussion:

A line of thunderstorms is anticipated to form later today. The primary threats are strong wind gusts and heavy rainfall. Additionally, there is a risk of tornadoes. While the chance of hail ranging from nickel to ping pong ball size is low, it remains a possibility.

Safety Precautions:

Large hail can damage property and cause injuries. Strong wind gusts may toss loose objects, damage weaker structures, break tree branches, and overturn large vehicles. Remember, severe thunderstorms can also produce tornadoes.

Lightning is a serious threat that can kill or injure. Always remember, “When thunder roars, go indoors!”

Emergency Management Ontario advises taking cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

What Severe Thunderstorm Watches Mean:

Severe thunderstorm watches indicate that atmospheric conditions are favorable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce large hail, damaging winds, and torrential rainfall.

Be Prepared and Stay Safe

Ensure you have a safety plan in place and stay informed through weather updates. Take immediate action if severe weather threatens your area.