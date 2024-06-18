Wawa Weather Outlook: Showers and Thunderstorm Risks

Wawa Weather Update

Current Weather Conditions

At 6:00 AM EDT on Tuesday, 18 June 2024, Wawa Airport reported a temperature of 14.9°C with a dew point of 14.6°C. The humidity was at 98%, indicating very moist air. Winds were from the east at 3 km/h. The barometric pressure was 101.3 kPa.

Today’s Weather Forecast

Morning and Afternoon

Showers will end early this morning, followed by mainly cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of showers. There is a risk of thunderstorms throughout the day. Fog patches will dissipate in the morning. Winds will shift to the south at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h near noon. The high temperature will reach 26°C, with a humidex value of 34 and a very high UV index of 9.

Evening

Tonight, the skies will remain mainly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the evening. A few showers are expected to begin near midnight, with a risk of thunderstorms in the evening and overnight. Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, becoming light late in the evening. The low temperature will be 19°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Wednesday, 19 June

On Wednesday, Wawa will experience a few showers ending near noon, followed by cloudy skies. There is a risk of thunderstorms in the morning. The high temperature will reach 22°C, with a humidex value of 28 and a very high UV index of 9.

Wednesday Night

Cloudy skies are expected with a low of 12°C.

Looking Ahead

Thursday, 20 June: Sunny with a high of 20°C and clear skies at night with a low of 11°C.

Historical Weather Data

Historic High for 18 June: 32°C

32°C Historic Low for 18 June: 3°C

Safety and Preparedness Tips

For Showers and Thunderstorms:

Be cautious of wet and slippery roads.

Secure loose outdoor objects to prevent them from being tossed by strong winds.

Stay indoors during thunderstorms to avoid lightning hazards.

For Fog:

Drive carefully and use low-beam headlights to improve visibility.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Wear light, breathable fabrics and carry an umbrella due to the chance of showers and thunderstorms. Use sunscreen to protect against the high UV index. Tonight: Light clothing to stay comfortable in the warm temperatures. A light jacket may be needed for the evening.

Light clothing to stay comfortable in the warm temperatures. A light jacket may be needed for the evening. Tomorrow: Light, breathable clothing for the warm and humid day. Keep sunscreen and a hat for sun protection.

Intriguing Weather Trivia

Did you know? Wawa, located near the northeastern shore of Lake Superior, often experiences weather patterns influenced by the lake. This can lead to sudden temperature changes, fog, and increased precipitation, making the local weather both diverse and unpredictable.