Toronto Weather Update: Thunderstorms and Heat Warning

Current Weather Conditions

TORONTO – WEATHER – At 6:05 AM EDT on Tuesday, 18 June 2024, Toronto Pearson International Airport reported a thunderstorm with light rain showers and a temperature of 25.7°C. The dew point was 19.6°C, and humidity was at 69%, creating a humidex value of 33. Winds were from the north-northwest at 11 km/h, gusting up to 64 km/h. Visibility was 16 km, and the barometric pressure was 101.8 kPa and falling.

Weather Alerts

Special Weather Statement

A cluster of slow-moving thunderstorms could produce wind gusts up to 80 km/h and locally heavy rainfall this morning. These strong wind gusts can toss loose objects and break branches off trees.

Heat Warning

A heat warning is in effect, with temperatures soaring and high humidity levels creating oppressive conditions.

Today’s Weather Forecast

Morning and Afternoon

Toronto will experience a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers early this morning and late this afternoon. There is a risk of thunderstorms throughout the day. The high temperature will reach 32°C, with a humidex value of 41, and a very high UV index of 10.

Evening

Tonight, skies will be partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. The low temperature will be 23°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Wednesday, 19 June

On Wednesday, Toronto will have a mix of sun and cloud with a risk of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. The high temperature will reach 33°C, with a humidex value of 41, and a very high UV index of 10.

Looking Ahead

Wednesday Night: Cloudy periods with a 30 percent chance of showers. Low of 22°C.

Cloudy periods with a 30 percent chance of showers. Low of 22°C. Thursday, 20 June: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers. High of 32°C, followed by cloudy periods at night with a low of 21°C.

Historical Weather Data

Historic High for 18 June: 35°C

35°C Historic Low for 18 June: 7°C

Safety and Preparedness Tips

For Thunderstorms:

Secure outdoor objects to prevent them from being tossed by strong winds.

Stay indoors during thunderstorms to avoid lightning hazards.

Be cautious of downed tree branches and power lines.

For Heat Warning:

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

Avoid strenuous activities during peak heat hours.

Take advantage of the city’s cooling centers and extended pool hours.

Heat Relief in Toronto

The City of Toronto has extended hours at 10 outdoor pools to help residents stay cool. Pools like Heron Park Community Centre, Kiwanis Outdoor Pool, and Pine Point Park Outdoor Pool will remain open until 9 p.m. From today through Thursday, pools such as Alex Duff Memorial Pool and McGregor Park will be open until 11:45 p.m. Splash pads are operational daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more details on pool hours and locations, residents can call 311 or visit the City’s Drop-in Swimming & Water Play webpage.

The city’s Heat Relief Strategy, in effect from May 15 to September 30, includes the Heat Relief Network, extended public pool hours, and Cool Spaces like libraries and community centers. Visit the City’s Heat Relief Strategy webpage for more details and the Cool Spaces interactive map for locations.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Today: Wear light, breathable fabrics and a hat. Use sunscreen to protect against the high UV index. Keep an umbrella handy due to the chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Wear light, breathable fabrics and a hat. Use sunscreen to protect against the high UV index. Keep an umbrella handy due to the chance of showers and thunderstorms. Tonight: A light jacket may be needed as temperatures drop slightly.

A light jacket may be needed as temperatures drop slightly. Tomorrow: Comfortable, light clothing for the hot and humid day. Keep sunscreen and a hat for sun protection.

Intriguing Weather Trivia

Did you know? Toronto experiences its highest average temperatures in July, but June can also bring intense heatwaves and high humidity, making the city’s cooling centers and splash pads vital resources for residents.