Thunder Bay Weather Outlook: Rain Showers and Thunderstorms Expected

Thunder Bay Weather Update

Current Weather Conditions

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Tuesday sees the city surrounded by weather alerts and warnings. There is a special weather statement for Kaministiqua, and Kakabeka Falls.

At 6:00 AM EDT on Tuesday, 18 June 2024, Thunder Bay Airport reported mostly cloudy skies with a temperature of 10.7°C. The dew point was 9.8°C, and humidity was at 94%, indicating very moist air. Winds were from the east-northeast at 10 km/h. Visibility was excellent at 32 km, and the barometric pressure was 100.9 kPa and falling.

Today’s Weather Forecast

Morning and Afternoon

Showers are expected to end this morning, followed by cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of showers. There is a risk of a thunderstorm, and fog patches will dissipate as the morning progresses. Winds will shift to the east at 20 km/h. The high temperature will reach 24°C, with a humidex value of 29, and a UV index of 6, which is considered high.

Evening

Tonight, the skies will remain cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. Winds will be from the southeast at 20 km/h, shifting to the southwest at 20 km/h after midnight. The low temperature will be 17°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Wednesday, 19 June

On Wednesday, Thunder Bay will have cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h, becoming light in the morning. The high temperature will reach 25°C, with a humidex value of 28, and a very high UV index of 8.

Looking Ahead

Wednesday Night: Clearing skies with a low of 10°C.

Clearing skies with a low of 10°C. Thursday, 20 June: Sunny with a high of 21°C, followed by clear skies at night with a low of 11°C.

Historical Weather Data

Historic High for 18 June: 33°C

33°C Historic Low for 18 June: 2°C

Safety and Preparedness Tips

Given the chance of showers and thunderstorms, exercise caution while driving and ensure proper drainage around your home to prevent flooding. Be prepared for gusty winds and carry an umbrella if you need to be outdoors. Fog patches this morning may reduce visibility, so drive carefully.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Today: Wear waterproof clothing and carry an umbrella due to the potential for showers and thunderstorms. Light, breathable layers will help you stay comfortable in the warm, humid conditions.

Wear waterproof clothing and carry an umbrella due to the potential for showers and thunderstorms. Light, breathable layers will help you stay comfortable in the warm, humid conditions. Tonight: A light jacket will be necessary as temperatures drop to 17°C.

A light jacket will be necessary as temperatures drop to 17°C. Tomorrow: Light, breathable clothing for the warm and humid day, with a jacket for cooler morning and evening temperatures.

Intriguing Weather Trivia

Did you know? Thunder Bay, located on the northwestern shore of Lake Superior, experiences a unique microclimate due to the lake’s influence. This can lead to significant temperature differences between the lakeshore and inland areas, as well as frequent fog, especially in the spring and early summer.