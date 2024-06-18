Tbaytel for Good Community Fund Awards $30,000 in Funding

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Tbaytel has concluded its latest Tbaytel For Good Community Fund initiative, awarding five grants totaling $30,000 to deserving community projects. Five remarkable organizations across the region will now utilize their awards to implement or support their much-needed community projects.

Record Number of Submissions

This round of the Tbaytel for Good Community Fund marked a significant milestone, with the highest number of entries to date. Winners were chosen by a diverse panel of community judges who evaluated submissions based on Impact, Beneficiaries, Feasibility, and Budget. Tbaytel is proud of the pivotal role the fund plays, highlighting its commitment to being a supportive neighbor and contributing positively to the communities it serves.

“This year, we were thrilled to receive an impressive 63 incredible submissions from across Northern Ontario, the highest number of submissions the Tbaytel for Good Community Fund has ever received,” shared Kaitlin Gaspar, Tbaytel’s Public Relations Communication Coordinator.

“We eagerly await the inspiring journey ahead for the five winning projects to uplift our community. We extend our gratitude to the esteemed judges for their invaluable dedication in selecting these remarkable initiatives.”

Top-Scoring Submission: Pope John Paul II Grand-Friend Program

The Pope John Paul II Grand-Friend Program received the highest score among the 2024 submissions. “I am so grateful for the support from Tbaytel’s Good Community Fund, which allows me to continue the Grand-friend program with my Grade 7 students next year. It will be our 19th year connecting students and seniors, and I can’t wait to see the relationships blossom and thrive over the year. Thank you,” expressed Ms. Mary Ellen Cain, Grade 7 teacher at Pope John Paul II Sr. Elementary School.

Winners and Their Projects

Based on the judges’ panel’s decision, the five winners and their projects are:

TBCDSB Pope John Paul II Sr. Elementary School – Grand-Friend Program

Grade 7 students will receive $1,600 to support their continued participation in the Grand-friend program, facilitating transportation to Pioneer Ridge approximately 8 to 10 times a year.

Dryden Fire Service 122 Campaign

Dryden Fire Service will allocate $4,099 to provide free fire alarm installations to residents, aiming to decrease fire-related fatalities.

Rainy Lake Nordic Ski Club Ski Chalet

The Rainy Lake Nordic Ski Club will utilize $5,550 for maintenance, including replacing a broken window and degraded siding, purchasing new equipment for their Learn to Ski Jack Rabbit Program, installing solar lighting in their garage, and updating map and trail signage.

Conmee Emergency Service Department

The Conmee Emergency Service Department will invest $9,375.50 in acquiring a new life-saving tool, the Holmatro Pentheon PCT 60 Combi tool, to aid in road traffic accidents.

Whitefish School Kindergarten Play Yard

Whitefish School Kindergarten will use $9,375.50 to enhance their play yard with features such as a small boat play structure, STEM elements, and areas for dramatic play.

“We extend our heartfelt appreciation to the community members and organizations for their commitment in sharing their inspiring projects with the 2024 Tbaytel for Good Community Fund. Your dedication fuels positive change. We eagerly anticipate the creativity and impact of next year’s submissions,” says Gaspar.