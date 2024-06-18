Rain on the Way for Thunder Bay – Special Weather Advisory in Effect

Special Weather Statement Issued

June 18, 2024, 9:10 AM EDT

Thunder Bay – Weather – Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for Thunder Bay, warning of significant rainfall beginning late this afternoon and continuing into tonight.

Rainfall Hazards and Timing

Expected Rainfall

Residents in Thunder Bay should prepare for total rainfall amounts ranging from 30 to 50 mm, with the potential for locally higher amounts. The rain is anticipated to begin late this afternoon, continuing through the night.

Rainfall Distribution

While some rain may occur late this morning, it is not expected to be significant. The main concern lies with a second round of showers and thunderstorms projected for this evening, which could bring substantial rainfall. The heaviest rainfalls are currently expected to remain west of the Thunder Bay area, where a rainfall warning is already in effect. However, there is a possibility that these higher rainfall amounts could shift eastward into Thunder Bay, potentially prompting a rainfall warning for the area.

Weather Details

Current Wind Speed and Direction : 15 km/h from the southeast

: 15 km/h from the southeast Barometric Pressure : 1012 hPa and falling

: 1012 hPa and falling Humidity : 78%

: 78% Historic High Temperature for June 18 : 31.2°C (set in 2002)

: 31.2°C (set in 2002) Historic Low Temperature for June 18: 2.3°C (set in 1950)

Wardrobe Suggestions

With significant rainfall expected tonight, it’s wise to wear waterproof jackets and carry umbrellas. The daytime temperature will be mild, so a light layer underneath should suffice. Ensure you have proper footwear to navigate wet conditions.

Flooding Information

Residents are advised to stay informed about potential flooding by consulting their local Conservation Authority or the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry. For the latest details on flooding, visit Ontario.ca/floods.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Thunder Bay experiences its highest average rainfall in June, making it one of the wettest months of the year. This pattern is typical for the region, often resulting in lush greenery and vibrant local flora.