June 18, 2024: Weather Outlook for Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake

Current Weather Conditions

At 6:00 AM CDT on Tuesday, 18 June 2024, the weather observed at Big Trout Lake Airport was cloudy with a temperature of 11.0°C. The dew point was 9.7°C, and humidity was at 92%. Winds were from the east at 4 km/h, with visibility of 16 km, and the barometric pressure was 100.9 kPa.

Today’s Weather Forecast

Morning and Afternoon

The day will remain cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. The high temperature will reach 19°C, and the UV index will be 5, which is considered moderate.

Evening

Tonight, the skies will be partly cloudy, becoming cloudy after midnight with a 60 percent chance of showers. Winds will shift to the north at 20 km/h after midnight. The low temperature will be 9°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Wednesday, 19 June

On Wednesday, the weather will be mainly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers in the morning and early afternoon. Winds will shift to the west at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h in the morning. The high temperature will reach 17°C, with a UV index of 4, which is considered moderate.

Wednesday Night

Cloudy periods are expected with a 30 percent chance of showers. The low temperature will be 9°C.

Looking Ahead

Thursday, 20 June: Sunny with a high of 20°C and cloudy periods at night with a low of 10°C.

Historical Weather Data

Historic High for 18 June: 28°C

28°C Historic Low for 18 June: 2°C

Safety and Preparedness Tips

For Showers:

Be cautious of wet and slippery roads.

Carry an umbrella or raincoat if you plan to be outdoors.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Today: Wear light, breathable layers and carry an umbrella due to the chance of showers.

Wear light, breathable layers and carry an umbrella due to the chance of showers. Tonight: A light jacket will be necessary as temperatures drop to 9°C.

A light jacket will be necessary as temperatures drop to 9°C. Tomorrow: Light, breathable clothing for the daytime, with a jacket for cooler morning and evening temperatures.

Intriguing Weather Trivia

Did you know? The weather in Northern Ontario, particularly in remote areas like Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug and Sachigo Lake, can be highly variable due to the influence of nearby lakes and forests. This can lead to quick changes in weather conditions, making it essential for residents to stay updated with the latest forecasts.