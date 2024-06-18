June 18, 2024: Weather Outlook for Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake

Current Weather Conditions
At 6:00 AM CDT on Tuesday, 18 June 2024, the weather observed at Big Trout Lake Airport was cloudy with a temperature of 11.0°C. The dew point was 9.7°C, and humidity was at 92%. Winds were from the east at 4 km/h, with visibility of 16 km, and the barometric pressure was 100.9 kPa.
Today’s Weather Forecast
Morning and Afternoon
The day will remain cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. The high temperature will reach 19°C, and the UV index will be 5, which is considered moderate.
Evening
Tonight, the skies will be partly cloudy, becoming cloudy after midnight with a 60 percent chance of showers. Winds will shift to the north at 20 km/h after midnight. The low temperature will be 9°C.
Tomorrow’s Forecast
Wednesday, 19 June
On Wednesday, the weather will be mainly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers in the morning and early afternoon. Winds will shift to the west at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h in the morning. The high temperature will reach 17°C, with a UV index of 4, which is considered moderate.
Wednesday Night
Cloudy periods are expected with a 30 percent chance of showers. The low temperature will be 9°C.
Looking Ahead
- Thursday, 20 June: Sunny with a high of 20°C and cloudy periods at night with a low of 10°C.
Historical Weather Data
- Historic High for 18 June: 28°C
- Historic Low for 18 June: 2°C
Safety and Preparedness Tips
For Showers:
- Be cautious of wet and slippery roads.
- Carry an umbrella or raincoat if you plan to be outdoors.
Wardrobe Suggestions
- Today: Wear light, breathable layers and carry an umbrella due to the chance of showers.
- Tonight: A light jacket will be necessary as temperatures drop to 9°C.
- Tomorrow: Light, breathable clothing for the daytime, with a jacket for cooler morning and evening temperatures.
Intriguing Weather Trivia
Did you know? The weather in Northern Ontario, particularly in remote areas like Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug and Sachigo Lake, can be highly variable due to the influence of nearby lakes and forests. This can lead to quick changes in weather conditions, making it essential for residents to stay updated with the latest forecasts.