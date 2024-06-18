June 18. 2024: Tornado Watch in Effect for Atikokan, Upsala, Raith and Kashabowie

Tornado Watch: Severe Weather Alert
Tornado Watch Details
Hazardous Conditions Expected
Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for Atikokan, Raith, Upsala, Quetico and Kashabowie, effective from 1:55 PM EDT on Tuesday, 18 June 2024. The weather conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms, which may produce tornadoes, strong winds, large hail, and heavy rain.
Specific Hazards:
- Tornadoes: Possible development in the region.
- Wind Gusts: Speeds up to 100 km/h.
- Rain: Torrential downpours expected.
- Hail: Potential for nickel to ping pong ball-sized hail.
Timing:
This severe weather is anticipated to develop this afternoon and continue into the evening.
Discussion:
This tornado watch supersedes the previously issued severe thunderstorm watch. A line of thunderstorms is expected to form this afternoon, bringing strong wind gusts and heavy rain, with the possibility of a few tornadoes. While the likelihood of nickel to ping pong ball-sized hail is low, it cannot be ruled out.
Safety Precautions
Immediate Actions:
- Seek Shelter: Move indoors to a safe room on the lowest floor, away from windows and exterior walls.
- Mobile Homes and Vehicles: Exit and find a sturdy building. If no shelter is available, lie in a low spot and protect your head from debris.
- Lightning Safety: When thunder roars, go indoors. Lightning poses a significant risk.
Emergency Management Ontario Recommendations:
- Take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.
- Tornado watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favorable for thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes.