June 18. 2024: Tornado Watch in Effect for Atikokan, Upsala, Raith and Kashabowie

Tornado Watch: Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch Details

Hazardous Conditions Expected

Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for Atikokan, Raith, Upsala, Quetico and Kashabowie, effective from 1:55 PM EDT on Tuesday, 18 June 2024. The weather conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms, which may produce tornadoes, strong winds, large hail, and heavy rain.

Specific Hazards:

Tornadoes: Possible development in the region.

Possible development in the region. Wind Gusts: Speeds up to 100 km/h.

Speeds up to 100 km/h. Rain: Torrential downpours expected.

Torrential downpours expected. Hail: Potential for nickel to ping pong ball-sized hail.

Timing:

This severe weather is anticipated to develop this afternoon and continue into the evening.

Discussion:

This tornado watch supersedes the previously issued severe thunderstorm watch. A line of thunderstorms is expected to form this afternoon, bringing strong wind gusts and heavy rain, with the possibility of a few tornadoes. While the likelihood of nickel to ping pong ball-sized hail is low, it cannot be ruled out.

Safety Precautions

Immediate Actions:

Seek Shelter: Move indoors to a safe room on the lowest floor, away from windows and exterior walls.

Move indoors to a safe room on the lowest floor, away from windows and exterior walls. Mobile Homes and Vehicles: Exit and find a sturdy building. If no shelter is available, lie in a low spot and protect your head from debris.

Exit and find a sturdy building. If no shelter is available, lie in a low spot and protect your head from debris. Lightning Safety: When thunder roars, go indoors. Lightning poses a significant risk.

Emergency Management Ontario Recommendations: