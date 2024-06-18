Greater Sudbury Weather: Heat Warning and Thunderstorm Risks

Greater Sudbury Weather Update

Heat Warning Details

A Heat Warning is in effect for Greater Sudbury, with elevated heat and humidity continuing today through Wednesday. Daytime highs are expected to range from 28°C to 33°C, with humidex values between 36 and 42. Overnight lows will be between 17°C and 20°C, with humidex values of 25 to 30. This prolonged heat can bring deteriorating air quality, potentially pushing the Air Quality Health Index into the high-risk category.

Current Weather Conditions

At 6:00 AM EDT on Tuesday, 18 June 2024, Greater Sudbury Airport reported misty conditions with a temperature of 18.5°C. The dew point was 18.4°C, and humidity was at 99%. Winds were from the south-southeast at 13 km/h, and visibility was 10 km. The barometric pressure was 101.6 kPa and rising.

Today’s Weather Forecast

Morning and Afternoon

The day will start cloudy, becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon with a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. There is a risk of thunderstorms this afternoon. Winds will become south at 20 km/h late this morning. The high temperature will reach 32°C, with a humidex value of 39 and a very high UV index of 9.

Evening

Tonight, the skies will be partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h, becoming light late in the evening. The low temperature will be 21°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Wednesday, 19 June

On Wednesday, Greater Sudbury will have mainly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. Winds will become south at 20 km/h late in the morning. The high temperature will reach 32°C, with a humidex value of 39 and a very high UV index of 9.

Wednesday Night

Cloudy periods are expected with a 60 percent chance of showers. The low temperature will be 20°C.

Looking Ahead

Thursday, 20 June: Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. High of 26°C.

Thursday Night: Clear skies with a low of 16°C.

Historical Weather Data

Historic High for 18 June: 33°C

33°C Historic Low for 18 June: 6°C

Safety and Preparedness Tips

For Heat:

Drink plenty of water regularly, even before feeling thirsty, to decrease the risk of dehydration.

Stay in shaded or air-conditioned spaces to avoid heat exposure.

Never leave children or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Watch for early signs of heat illness, such as feeling unwell, fatigue, thirst, and headache, and move to a cooler environment immediately.

For Thunderstorms:

Secure loose outdoor objects to prevent them from being tossed by strong winds.

Stay indoors during thunderstorms to avoid lightning hazards.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Today: Wear light, breathable fabrics and a hat. Use sunscreen to protect against the high UV index. Carry an umbrella due to the chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Light clothing to stay comfortable in the warm temperatures. A light jacket may be needed for the evening.

Light, breathable clothing for the hot and humid day. Keep sunscreen and a hat for sun protection.

Intriguing Weather Trivia

Did you know? Greater Sudbury’s summer weather can be highly variable, with heatwaves like the current one contrasting with cooler periods. The city’s diverse landscape, featuring numerous lakes and forests, can also influence local weather patterns, often leading to sudden and intense weather events.