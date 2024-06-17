Proactive OPP Patrol Leads to Impaired Driving Charges in Kenora

Kenora, ON – In a recent proactive enforcement effort, impaired driving charges were laid in Kenora.

On June 15, 2024, just before midnight, members of the Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop near Main Street and Second Street during a routine patrol. The investigation revealed that the driver was impaired by alcohol, leading to their arrest and transport to the Kenora OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result, 19-year-old Caden Treftlin of Winnipeg, Manitoba, has been charged under the Criminal Code with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

Treftlin has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on July 22, 2024.

The OPP remains dedicated to removing impaired drivers from our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect someone is driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, call 9-1-1 immediately.