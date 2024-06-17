Impaired Driving Collision in Shuniah Results in Multiple Charges

Shuniah, ON – A single vehicle collision on Lakeshore Drive in Shuniah has led to the arrest and charging of a Thunder Bay man with multiple offenses related to impaired driving.

On June 14, 2024, at approximately 8:15 p.m., members of the Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Emergency Medical Services responded to a single motor vehicle collision. Following an investigation, it was determined that the driver was impaired by alcohol. The driver was arrested and transported to the Thunder Bay OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result, 28-year-old Joseph Ritola of Thunder Bay has been charged under the Criminal Code, Highway Traffic Act, and Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act with:

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

Dangerous Operation

Operation While Prohibited under the Criminal Code

Operate a Motor Vehicle Without Insurance

Use Plate Not Authorized for Vehicle

Ritola has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on August 28, 2024.

No serious injuries were reported as a result of the collision.

The OPP continues its efforts to remove impaired drivers from the roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect someone is driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, call 9-1-1 to report it.