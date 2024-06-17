Impaired Driving Charge for 47-Year-Old Navraj Thind Following Collision in Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay, ON – A motor vehicle collision in Thunder Bay has led to the arrest and charging of a local man for impaired driving.

On June 15, 2024, just after 11:00 p.m., members of the Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 61. The investigation revealed that one of the drivers was impaired by alcohol. The driver was arrested and transported to a local hospital by EMS for further testing.

As a result, 47-year-old Navraj Thind of Thunder Bay has been charged under the Criminal Code with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

Thind has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on July 24, 2024.

No serious injuries were reported from the collision.

The OPP continues its commitment to removing impaired drivers from our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect someone is driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, call 9-1-1 to report it.