Impaired Driving Arrest in Fort Frances of 25-year-old

Fort Frances – NEWS – A local individual has been arrested and charged with impaired driving in Fort Frances.

On June 15, 2024, just before midnight, the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a complaint about an impaired driver leaving a business on Kings Highway. Following an investigation, the driver was found to be impaired by alcohol. The individual was arrested and transported to the Rainy River District OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result, 25-year-old Mangal Singh of Fort Frances has been charged under the Criminal Code with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

Singh has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on July 15, 2024.

The OPP continues to focus on removing impaired drivers from our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect someone is driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, please call 9-1-1 to report it.