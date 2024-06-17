Dryden Resident Facing Impaired Driving Charges

Impaired

Dryden, ON Members of the Dryden Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment have arrested and charged a local individual with impaired operation.

On June 14, 2024, at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers from the Dryden OPP Detachment conducted a traffic stop on Government Street in Dryden. The investigation determined that the driver was impaired by alcohol or drugs. The driver was subsequently arrested and transported to the Dryden detachment for further testing.

Gregory Bazos, 34, of Dryden, has been charged with:

  • Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

Bazos has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Dryden on July 15, 2024.

The OPP remains committed to removing impaired drivers from the roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, call 9-1-1 to report it.

