Weather Outlook for Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake: Showers and Thunderstorms Expected

Mostly Cloudy in Big Trout Lake

As of 6:00 AM CDT on Sunday, June 16, 2024, the weather at Big Trout Lake Airport, serving the areas of Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake, is mostly cloudy with a temperature of 15.4°C. The dew point is also 15.4°C, resulting in a humidity level of 100%. Winds are coming from the south at 17 km/h, and visibility is good at 16 km. The barometric pressure is 100.3 kPa.

Today’s Weather Forecast

Mainly Cloudy with Showers and Thunderstorms

The forecast for today indicates mainly cloudy conditions with a 40 percent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms throughout the day. Winds will start south at 20 km/h, becoming light in the morning, and then increasing to south at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h near noon. The high temperature will reach 22°C, with a humidex making it feel like 25°C. The UV index is expected to be 6, indicating high UV exposure.

Tonight’s Weather

For tonight, expect partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of showers in the evening and after midnight, along with a risk of thunderstorms. Winds will be from the southwest at 40 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h. The low temperature will be 12°C.

Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast

Clearing in the Morning

On Monday, June 17, 2024, expect the weather to clear in the morning with winds from the west at 40 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h. The high temperature will be 19°C, with a UV index of 6, indicating high UV exposure.

Nighttime Weather

For the night, expect cloudy periods with a low of 8°C.

Extended Forecast

Cloudy with Showers

On Tuesday, June 18, 2024, expect cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of showers and a high of 19°C. The night will have cloudy periods with a 30 percent chance of showers and a low of 9°C.

Historical Weather Data

Historical High and Low Temperatures for June 16

Historically, the highest temperature recorded on this date in the region was 30.2°C in 1995, while the lowest was 2.8°C in 1965.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given today’s weather, it is advisable to wear waterproof clothing and have an umbrella or raincoat handy due to the expected showers and potential thunderstorms. Layering is recommended to stay comfortable in the varying temperatures. For tomorrow, light, breathable clothing will be suitable, especially with the high UV index.

Weather Trivia

Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug Weather Trivia

Did you know that Big Trout Lake, also known as Kitchenuhmaykoosib, is one of the largest lakes in Northern Ontario and plays a significant role in the local climate? Its vast water body influences temperature and weather patterns, contributing to the region’s unique climatic conditions.