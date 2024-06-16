Vermilion Bay, Dryden, and Wabigoon FN Weather Update: Showers and Thunderstorms Expected

As of 6:00 AM CDT on Sunday, June 16, 2024, the weather in Dryden, observed at Dryden Airport, is cloudy with a temperature of 15.6°C. The dew point is 13.7°C, resulting in a humidity level of 89%. Winds are coming from the south at 13 km/h, and visibility is good at 16 km. The barometric pressure is 100.4 kPa.

Today’s Weather Forecast

Mainly Cloudy with Showers and Thunderstorms

The areas of Vermilion Bay, Dryden, and Wabigoon FN will experience mainly cloudy conditions today with a 40 percent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. Winds will be from the southwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h. The high temperature will reach 22°C, with a humidex making it feel like 27°C. The UV index is expected to be 6, indicating high UV exposure.

For tonight, expect partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of showers early in the evening and a risk of thunderstorms. The skies will clear later in the evening. Winds will be from the southwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, becoming light after midnight. The low temperature will be 14°C.

Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast

Mix of Sun and Cloud

On Monday, June 17, 2024, the weather will feature a mix of sun and cloud, clearing in the afternoon. The high temperature will be 22°C, with a UV index of 7, indicating high UV exposure.

For the night, expect cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of showers and a low of 13°C.

Extended Forecast

Continued Showers and Cloudy Periods

On Tuesday, June 18, 2024, expect cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of showers and a high of 19°C. The night will have cloudy periods with a 40 percent chance of showers and a low of 13°C.

Historical Weather Data

Historical High and Low Temperatures for June 16

Historically, the highest temperature recorded on this date in Dryden was 30.2°C in 1995, while the lowest was 2.8°C in 1965.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given today’s weather, it is advisable to wear waterproof clothing and to have an umbrella or raincoat handy due to the expected showers and potential thunderstorms. Layering is recommended to stay comfortable in the varying temperatures. For tomorrow, light, breathable clothing will be suitable, especially with the high UV index.

Weather Trivia

Dryden Weather Trivia

Did you know that Dryden is home to one of the largest pulp and paper mills in Canada? The local climate, with its ample rainfall and forest resources, plays a crucial role in supporting this industry, which is a significant part of Dryden’s economy.