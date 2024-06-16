Unearned Runs Cost Thunder Bay Border Cats in Ninth-Inning Heartbreaker

The Thunder Bay Border Cats are set for a great Friday night home opener.
The Thunder Bay Border Cats are atop the Great Plains Division in the Northwoods League

Thunder Bay, ON – It was a nail-biter last night at Port Arthur Stadium! Before a crowd of 1,024 fans, the Wausau Woodchucks pulled off a stunning comeback to defeat the Thunder Bay Border Cats 5-3, scoring three unearned runs in the top of the ninth inning.

The Border Cats, trailing 2-1, showed incredible resilience. In the seventh inning, Kyle Morrison of Shelton State CC smashed an RBI double to tie the game. Then in the eighth, Trey Fikes from Three Rivers College brought the Cats level again with a clutch run-scoring single.

Fikes was on fire, racking up three hits on the night, while Cole Ketzner (University of South Alabama), Zane Skansi (Creighton University), and Brody Chrisman (Purdue University) each collected a pair of hits. Despite the heroic efforts, Sean Heppner from the University of British Columbia took the loss in relief.

The Woodchucks now boast a Northwoods League best record of 16-3, while the Border Cats remain strong in first place in the Great Plains East Division with an 11-6 record.

The two teams will wrap up their series this Sunday afternoon at 1:35 PM, weather permitting. Keep an eye on those skies, folks—today’s wet weather could delay the start time!

Sunday’s game is packed with special promotions. Celebrate Father’s Day with a special offer of 2 tickets and 2 team hats for just $34.99. It’s also Family Day: get 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 Pepsi, and 4 bags of Old Dutch Chips all for $49.00.

Plus, it’s Port Arthur Nationals Little League Day—free admission through Gate 3 for all players wearing their team jersey and for coaches sporting their PA Nats hat.

Remember, the stadium ticket office opens at 10:00 AM. Don’t miss out on what promises to be an exciting conclusion to this two-game set!

