Thunder Bay Weather Update: Rain and Thunderstorms Expected

As of 7:00 AM EDT on Sunday, June 16, 2024, Thunder Bay is experiencing cloudy conditions with a temperature of 13.5°C, observed at Thunder Bay Airport. The dew point is nearly identical at 13.4°C, resulting in a humidity level of 99%. Winds are coming from the east at 17 km/h, and visibility is 11 km. The barometric pressure is 100.8 kPa, suggesting relatively stable weather conditions for now.

Today’s Weather Forecast

Rain and Thunderstorms Possible

The forecast for today indicates cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of showers early this morning. Periods of rain are expected to begin early, changing to a 40 percent chance of showers this afternoon, with a risk of thunderstorms. Fog patches present this morning will dissipate by the afternoon. The high temperature for today will reach 20°C, with a UV index of 6, indicating high UV exposure.

For tonight, the weather will be mainly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers in the evening, accompanied by a risk of thunderstorms. The low temperature will be 13°C.

Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast

Cloudy with Late Showers

On Monday, June 17, 2024, expect cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. The high temperature will be around 22°C, with a UV index of 3, indicating moderate UV exposure.

By nighttime, the sky will remain cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and a low of 13°C.

Historical Weather Data

Historical High and Low Temperatures for June 16

Historically, the highest temperature recorded on this date in Thunder Bay was 34.0°C in 1988, while the lowest was -1.7°C in 1980.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given today’s weather, it is advisable to wear waterproof clothing and to have an umbrella handy due to the expected rain and potential thunderstorms. Layering is recommended to stay comfortable in the cool temperatures. For the afternoon, sunglasses and sunscreen are advised due to the high UV index once the fog clears.

Weather Trivia

Thunder Bay Weather Trivia

Did you know that Thunder Bay is often referred to as the “Lakehead” because it is located at the head of the Great Lakes? This unique positioning makes it prone to rapid weather changes, influenced by the large water bodies nearby.