Thunder Bay Fire Rescue Quickly Extinguishes Skyline Avenue Blaze

Thunder Bay, ON – At approximately 12:00 PM on Saturday, June 15th, 2024, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue (TBFR) swiftly responded to a residential fire on Skyline Avenue. Upon arrival, the first unit observed smoke emanating from the front door and promptly initiated a second alarm.

Firefighters entered the residence and quickly extinguished the blaze. Two crews remained on the scene to ensure all residual smoke was cleared from the home. Using specialized monitors, they conducted an air quality test to confirm that no harmful combustion products were present before departing.

TBFR urges the public to exercise caution when cooking and to keep combustible materials away from stove elements.