National News: Calgary Declares State of Emergency Due to Critical Water Main Break

Calgary Officials Identify Additional Hot Spots in Water Crisis, Expedited Repairs Underway

Calgary, AB – The City of Calgary has declared a state of local emergency following a significant water main break that is impacting water availability throughout the city. This emergency measure underscores the critical nature of the situation and aims to facilitate rapid repairs and coordination efforts to restore normalcy.

City officials have released an assessment revealing five additional hot spots requiring urgent repairs following the recent critical water main break. To expedite the process, the city plans to deploy both private contractors and city crews to work on these sites simultaneously.

The early assessment indicates that the complete repair process may take another three to five weeks.

“The decision to declare a state of local emergency was not taken lightly, and it was done to ensure we are prepared for all eventualities in the drive to have this water feeder main restoration work done as quickly and safely as possible,” said Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek. “I am grateful to the Government of Alberta for endorsing this approach and offering their support as we address this critical water situation.”

Where is the Federal Government?

The Trudeau Government has been strangely silent during this crisis. The Mayor of Calgary is seeing help from the Alberta Government but not apparently the Trudeau Liberals?

The Prime Minister’s office has not made a single statement on this issue.

What You Need to Know:

Park Closures : Shouldice Park , including playing fields, pathways, and roadways, is closed until further notice to allow for inspections of current conditions. Edworthy Park : Sections of the north side, including pathways and the north parking lot, are also closed to access until further notice.

: Water Restrictions : Mandatory Stage 4 outdoor water restrictions are now in place. Residents are urged to conserve water and adhere to these restrictions. Despite the water main break, the city’s water remains safe to drink .

: Fire Ban : A fire ban is currently in effect across Calgary to prevent any additional strain on the city’s resources.

: Road Closures : 16th Ave N is closed at Home Road, further complicating travel within the city.

:

The current water restrictions are anticipated to remain in effect for 3-5 weeks from June 14. This timeline is subject to change based on repair progress and assessments.

Impact on City Services

The water main break has disrupted several city services:

Service Status Notes Aquatic Centers Disrupted Pools, water parks, and showers at all locations are closed, though aquatic & fitness facilities and leisure centres remain open. Non-water-based programs continue. Shouldice, Foothills, and Inglewood Aquatic Centres are closed. Shouldice Park Disrupted Closed for inspections, including playing fields, pathways, and roadways. Edworthy Park Disrupted North side, including pathways and north parking lot, closed. Pools Disrupted Pools, water parks, and showers closed; non-water-based programs continue. Cancellations and refunds processed automatically. Wading Pools and Spray Parks Closed Closed until restrictions are lifted to complete water-use preparations. Arenas Closed All arenas closed, except those with dry pads. Some ice bookings impacted, groups notified. Arts Centres Disrupted North Mount Pleasant and Wildflower Arts Centres open, programming adjusted to minimize water use. Fire Hall Bulk Water Stations Disrupted Temporarily closed, except NE and SE stations for safety/health-related filling. Athletic Parks Disrupted Open, but no showers available. Shouldice Athletic Centre closed. Calgary Soccer Centre Disrupted Open, but showers closed. Street Sweeping Disrupted Sweeping in select communities postponed and rescheduled.

Statement from Minister of Municipal Affairs Ric McIver:

“Alberta’s government supports the City of Calgary in its decision to declare a state of local emergency as this step signifies the critical state of Calgary’s water infrastructure and the work that must happen expeditiously in order to return to normal. A local state of emergency allows the city to swiftly procure materials and coordinate action for the repair.

“Alberta’s government remains in regular communication with the city through the Calgary Emergency Management Agency (CEMA), Alberta Emergency Management Agency (AEMA), and directly with the mayor’s office and we support the city in any way that is needed.”

The declaration of a state of local emergency enables Calgary to expedite the procurement of necessary materials and mobilize resources for the repair of the water main. The collaboration between the municipal and provincial governments ensures a coordinated response to this infrastructure crisis.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed through official city channels and comply with all emergency measures and restrictions to ensure the safety and well-being of the community during this period.

Indigenous Communities and Water Infrastructure

The challenges faced by Calgary residents during this crisis echo the persistent water issues experienced by many Indigenous communities. Across Canada, numerous Indigenous communities struggle with inadequate water infrastructure, leading to long-term boil-water advisories and limited access to clean water.

Dependence on Water Infrastructure

Modern cities and towns, including Calgary, are heavily dependent on robust water infrastructure. Reliable access to water is crucial for daily life, from drinking and cooking to sanitation and healthcare. Disruptions, like the one currently affecting Calgary, highlight the vulnerability of urban populations to infrastructure failures.

Indigenous Communities’ Water Crisis

For many Indigenous communities, the situation is often far more severe and long-lasting. As of 2023, dozens of Indigenous communities in Canada remain under long-term boil-water advisories. The lack of access to clean water impacts every aspect of life, including health, education, and economic opportunities. This ongoing crisis has prompted calls for substantial investment in water infrastructure and more robust support from both federal and provincial governments.

Similarities and Differences

While Calgary’s current situation is temporary, it offers a glimpse into the daily reality for many Indigenous communities. The emergency measures and disruptions faced by Calgarians underscore the importance of reliable water infrastructure, something that Indigenous leaders have long advocated for.

Government Response and Support

In response to Calgary’s crisis, Minister of Municipal Affairs Ric McIver emphasized the importance of swift action and collaboration between municipal and provincial governments. This coordinated response is essential for addressing immediate needs and restoring normalcy. Similarly, Indigenous communities require sustained support and investment to resolve their water infrastructure issues permanently.

Looking Forward

As Calgary works to restore its water services, the situation serves as a poignant reminder of the critical importance of water infrastructure. The temporary discomfort experienced by Calgary residents can foster greater empathy and understanding of the long-term struggles faced by Indigenous communities. Addressing these issues requires a collective effort and a commitment to ensuring that all Canadians have access to safe, reliable water.