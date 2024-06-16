MPP Greg Rickford Announces Nearly $150K for Indigenous Transportation Initiatives

Kenora, ON – The Ontario government is investing $149,880 to support local Indigenous transportation initiatives in Kenora – Rainy River. Delivered through the Indigenous Transportation Initiatives Fund (ITIF), this funding aids community-driven transportation projects for Indigenous communities across urban and rural locations in the province.

The investment includes:

: This funding ensures students have access to safe and reliable transportation for attending classes, traveling between campuses, participating in land-based learning and cultural events, completing work placements, and securing employment. $75,000 for AgriTech North: The grant will fund a customized transit van for regional food distribution to Indigenous communities, aiming to reduce food security issues in remote northwestern Ontario.

“Our government understands that safe and reliable transportation is essential to connecting First Nation communities with real opportunities that will improve health and economic wellness,” said Greg Rickford, Member of Provincial Parliament for Kenora – Rainy River and Minister of Indigenous Affairs and First Nations Economic Reconciliation. “From supporting access to education at Seven Generations Education Institute to bolstering food distribution through AgriTech North, this funding underscores our commitment to economic growth, safety, and opportunity for every family in Ontario.”

Brent Tookenay, CEO of Seven Generations Education Institute, expressed appreciation for the funding, stating, “Addressing transportation barriers for the people in Treaty #3 creates opportunities that otherwise wouldn’t be accessible for many people.”

This year, the Ontario government is investing nearly $675,000 through the ITIF to support economic growth, mobility, and transportation safety in Indigenous communities across the province. “Under the leadership of Premier Ford, our government is building a stronger Ontario for everyone,” said Prabmeet Sarkaria, Minister of Transportation. “Through the ITIF, we are ensuring that Indigenous people can access everything they need like food, schools, and medical appointments through reliable transportation.”