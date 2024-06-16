Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather Update: Showers and Thunderstorms Expected

Misty in Kenora

As of 6:00 AM CDT on Sunday, June 16, 2024, Kenora is experiencing misty conditions with a temperature of 15.6°C, observed at Kenora Airport. The dew point is nearly the same at 15.5°C, resulting in a high humidity level of 99%. Winds are coming from the south at 14 km/h, and visibility is reduced to 8 km due to the mist. The barometric pressure is 100.3 kPa and falling, indicating potential changes in the weather.

Today’s Weather Forecast

Mainly Cloudy with Showers and Thunderstorms

Kenora and the surrounding areas, including Whitedog FN and Grassy Narrows FN, will experience mainly cloudy conditions with a 60 percent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms throughout the day. Winds will be from the southwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h. The high temperature will reach 24°C, with a humidex making it feel like 29°C. The UV index is expected to be 7, indicating high UV exposure.

For tonight, expect partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of showers early in the evening, along with a risk of thunderstorms. Winds will be from the southwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, becoming light after midnight, and shifting to the west at 20 km/h before morning. The low temperature will be 14°C.

Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast

Mainly Sunny

On Monday, June 17, 2024, the weather will be mainly sunny with winds from the west at 20 km/h, becoming light in the morning. The high temperature will be 22°C, with a UV index of 7, indicating high UV exposure.

For the night, expect cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of showers and a low of 14°C.

Extended Forecast

Showers and Cloudy Periods

On Tuesday, June 18, 2024, expect cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of showers and a high of 20°C. The night will have cloudy periods with a 40 percent chance of showers and a low of 13°C.

Historical Weather Data

Historical High and Low Temperatures for June 16

Historically, the highest temperature recorded on this date in Kenora was 32.8°C in 1995, while the lowest was 4.5°C in 1961.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given today’s weather, it is advisable to wear waterproof clothing and to have an umbrella or raincoat handy due to the expected showers and potential thunderstorms. Layering is recommended to stay comfortable in the varying temperatures. For tomorrow, light, breathable clothing will be suitable, especially with the high UV index.

Weather Trivia

Kenora Weather Trivia

Did you know that Kenora is home to the famous Husky the Muskie statue? This iconic 12-meter-tall sculpture symbolizes the importance of the muskellunge fish in the region and is a popular attraction for both residents and visitors.