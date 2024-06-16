Fort Frances and Red Gut First Nation Weather Update: Showers and Thunderstorms Expected

As of 6:00 AM CDT on Sunday, June 16, 2024, the current weather in Fort Frances and Red Gut First Nation is not observed directly, but the temperature is 16.3°C with a dew point of 14.1°C, resulting in a humidity level of 87%. Winds are coming from the south-southeast at 16 km/h. The barometric pressure is 100.4 kPa and falling, indicating potential changes in the weather.

Today’s Weather Forecast

Mainly Cloudy with Showers and Thunderstorms

Fort Frances and Red Gut First Nation can expect mainly cloudy conditions today with a 60 percent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. Winds will shift to the west at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h. The high temperature will reach 25°C, with a humidex making it feel like 31°C. The UV index is expected to be 8, indicating very high UV exposure.

Tonight’s Weather

For tonight, expect partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of showers early in the evening, along with a risk of thunderstorms. The skies will clear later in the evening. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, becoming light late in the evening. The low temperature will be 12°C.

Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast

Mix of Sun and Cloud

On Monday, June 17, 2024, the weather will feature a mix of sun and cloud, clearing in the afternoon. The high temperature will be 24°C, with a humidex of 25, and a UV index of 8, indicating very high UV exposure.

Nighttime Weather

For the night, expect cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of showers and a low of 14°C.

Extended Forecast

Showers and Cloudy Periods

On Tuesday, June 18, 2024, expect cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of showers and a high of 22°C. The night will have cloudy periods with a 40 percent chance of showers and a low of 14°C.

Historical Weather Data

Historical High and Low Temperatures for June 16

Historically, the highest temperature recorded on this date in Fort Frances was 31.5°C in 1995, while the lowest was 5.0°C in 1982.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given today’s weather, it is advisable to wear waterproof clothing and have an umbrella or raincoat handy due to the expected showers and potential thunderstorms. Layering is recommended to stay comfortable in the varying temperatures. For tomorrow, light, breathable clothing will be suitable, especially with the high UV index.

Weather Trivia

Fort Frances Weather Trivia

Did you know that Fort Frances is one of the oldest settlements west of Lake Superior? It was established in 1731 and has a rich history tied to the fur trade, which significantly influenced its early development and economy.