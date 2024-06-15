Weather Outlook: Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake

Current Conditions

Overview

As of 5:00 AM CDT on Saturday, June 15, 2024, the weather observed at Big Trout Lake Airport, which serves as a reference for Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake, is mainly sunny with a temperature of 9°C. The dew point is 5.1°C, with a humidity level of 78%. Winds are from the south at 9 km/h, and visibility is 16 km. The barometric pressure is 101.4 kPa and steady.

Detailed Forecast

Saturday, June 15

Today, the regions will experience a mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. The high temperature will be 23°C, with a UV index of 7, indicating high levels of ultraviolet radiation.

Night: The evening will be mainly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms early on. Winds will shift to the southwest at 20 km/h, becoming southeast at 20 km/h later in the evening. The low temperature will be 12°C.

Sunday, June 16

Sunday’s forecast indicates mainly cloudy conditions with a 40% chance of showers in the afternoon, along with a risk of thunderstorms. Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h. The high temperature will be 24°C, with a humidex of 27 and a UV index of 6.

Night: Cloudy periods are expected with a 40% chance of showers and a low of 12°C.

Monday, June 17

Sunny skies will prevail with a high of 21°C.

Night: Increasing cloudiness is expected with a low of 8°C.

Tuesday, June 18

The day will start with clearing skies and a high of 19°C.

Night: The night will be cloudy with a low of 9°C.

Historical Weather Data

On June 15, the historical average high is 20.1°C, and the average low is 7.9°C. The highest temperature recorded on this date was 32.8°C in 1948, and the lowest was -1.1°C in 1969. The greatest precipitation recorded was 34.9 mm in 1990​.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the forecast, it is advisable to dress in layers to stay comfortable throughout the day. A light jacket or sweater may be necessary for cooler morning and evening temperatures. Waterproof clothing and an umbrella are recommended for potential showers. Sunscreen, sunglasses, and a hat are essential to protect against the high UV index during the day.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake often experience significant weather changes due to their location in Northern Ontario, influenced by the surrounding lakes and varying topography.