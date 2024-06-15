Vermilion Bay and Dryden Weather: Cloudy with Showers Expected

Current Conditions

Overview

As of 5:00 AM CDT on Saturday, June 15, 2024, the weather observed at Dryden Airport, which serves as a reference for both Vermilion Bay and Dryden, is mostly cloudy with a temperature of 14°C. The dew point is 11.5°C, and the humidity level is 86%. Winds are from the south at 15 km/h, and visibility is 16 km. The barometric pressure is 101.5 kPa and steady.

Detailed Forecast

Saturday, June 15

This morning will see increasing cloudiness with a 40% chance of showers late in the morning and this afternoon. Winds will become south at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h. The high temperature will reach 23°C with a humidex of 25. The UV index will be high at 6.

Night: The evening will be mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers early on. Winds will stay south at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, becoming light in the evening and picking up again near midnight. The low temperature will be 13°C.

Sunday, June 16

Cloudy conditions are expected with a 40% chance of showers in the afternoon, along with a risk of thunderstorms. Winds will be from the southwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h. The high temperature will be 23°C with a humidex of 27, and the UV index will be high at 7.

Night: The night will clear with a low of 14°C.

Monday, June 17

The forecast for Monday includes cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. The high temperature will be 23°C.

Night: Cloudy conditions will continue with a 40% chance of showers and a low of 13°C.

Historical Weather Data

On June 15, the historical average high for Dryden is 23.7°C, and the average low is 11.2°C. The highest temperature recorded on this date was 33.4°C in 1995, and the lowest was 1.4°C in 1980. The greatest precipitation recorded was 29.4 mm in 1987​.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the forecast, it is advisable to dress in layers to stay comfortable throughout the day. A light jacket or sweater may be necessary for cooler morning and evening temperatures. Waterproof clothing and an umbrella are recommended for potential showers. Sunscreen, sunglasses, and a hat are essential to protect against the high UV index during the day.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Vermilion Bay and Dryden can experience significant weather changes due to their location in Northwestern Ontario, where the weather is influenced by nearby lakes and forests. These factors contribute to frequent and sometimes unpredictable weather patterns.