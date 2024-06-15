Thunder Bay Weather: Sunny with Showers Expected

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Get set for the Father’s Day weekend.

As of 6:00 AM EDT on Saturday, June 15, 2024, Thunder Bay is experiencing mainly sunny skies with a temperature of 6°C, as observed at Thunder Bay Airport. The dew point is 5.6°C, leading to a high humidity level of 96%. Winds are from the north-northwest at 5 km/h, and visibility is excellent at 32 km. The barometric pressure is 101.9 kPa and falling.

Detailed Forecast

Saturday, June 15

Thunder Bay will see a mix of sun and cloud today with a 30% chance of showers this afternoon. The high temperature will reach 23°C with a humidex of 26. The UV index will be very high at 8.

Night: The evening will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers early on. Periods of rain are expected to begin before morning. The low temperature will be 12°C.

Sunday, June 16

Periods of rain will end near noon, followed by cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers. There is a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon. The high temperature will be 16°C, and the UV index will be moderate at 5.

Night: The night will remain cloudy with a low of 11°C.

Monday, June 17

Monday’s forecast includes cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers. The high temperature will be 22°C.

Night: Cloudy conditions will continue with a 40% chance of showers and a low of 11°C.

Historical Weather Data

On June 15, the historical average high for Thunder Bay is 21.5°C, and the average low is 9.7°C. The highest temperature recorded on this date was 31.1°C in 1961, and the lowest was 0.0°C in 1980. The greatest precipitation recorded was 22.9 mm in 1997​ (Environment Canada)​​ (Environment Canada)​​ (Environment Canada)​.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the forecast, it is advisable to dress in layers to stay comfortable throughout the day. A light jacket or sweater may be necessary for cooler morning and evening temperatures. Waterproof clothing and an umbrella are recommended for potential showers. Sunscreen, sunglasses, and a hat are essential to protect against the high UV index during the day.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Thunder Bay’s weather can be quite variable due to its proximity to Lake Superior. This large body of water influences the local climate, often leading to rapid changes in temperature and weather conditions.