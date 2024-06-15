Thunder Bay Border Cats Split Series with Rochester Honkers

Thunder Bay – SPORTS – Grab your peanuts and Cracker Jack, because we’ve got a recap that’ll knock it out of the park! The Thunder Bay Border Cats wrapped up their two-game showdown in Rochester with a split decision. Friday night saw the Honkers soar to a 5-1 victory at Mayo Field, marking their first triumph in four bouts against the leaders of the Great Plains East Division.

The Border Cats are leading the Division by two games.

Rochester took flight early, holding a 3-1 lead before tacking on two more runs in the sixth inning. That clinched the deal, giving them just their third win in 18 games this season. Our Cats now stand at an 11-5 record, but don’t count them out yet!

The Cats’ claws came out with Brody Chrisman from Purdue University driving in a run with a groundout in the fourth inning. And let’s not forget the solo home run blasted by Duncan Matthews of the University of South Alabama in the top of the ninth—his first homer of the season!

Starting on the mound for the Cats was Caleb Bunch from Northwestern State University. Despite a strong effort, Caleb took the loss, moving to 0-1 after giving up three runs on seven hits over five innings, with one walk and five strikeouts.

But don’t you worry, Border Cats fans!

The action returns to Thunder Bay this Saturday at 6:35pm ET. Our Cats will face off against the Wausau Woodchucks in a thrilling top-of-the-table clash. Thunder Bay’s very own Jack Pineau from Creighton University is set to make his third start of the season. With a 1-0 record, a sparkling 2.31 ERA, and 16 strikeouts over 11 2/3 innings, Pineau is ready to bring the heat!

