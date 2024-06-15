Sioux Lookout Weather: Mixed Conditions with Showers and Thunderstorms Possible

As of 5:00 AM CDT on Saturday, June 15, 2024, Sioux Lookout is experiencing partly cloudy skies with a temperature of 13°C, observed at Sioux Lookout Airport. The wind is from the south at 9 km/h, and the barometric pressure is 101.5 kPa and falling. Humidity is at 88%, and visibility is 24 km.

Detailed Forecast

Saturday, June 15

Sioux Lookout will see a mix of sun and cloud today, with a 30% chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon. Winds will become south at 20 km/h. The high temperature will be 21°C, and the UV index will be very high at 8.

Night: The evening will be mainly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. Winds will remain south at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, becoming light after midnight and then picking up again before morning. The low temperature will be 14°C.

Sunday, June 16

Cloudy conditions are expected with a 40% chance of showers in the afternoon, accompanied by a risk of thunderstorms. Winds will shift from southeast at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, to southwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, late in the morning. The high temperature will be 22°C with a humidex of 27, and the UV index will be high at 7.

Night: Skies will clear with a low of 13°C.

Monday, June 17

The forecast for Monday includes cloudy skies with a high of 23°C.

Night: The night will remain cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and a low of 13°C.

Historical Weather Data

On June 15, the historical average high is 20.8°C, and the average low is 8.9°C. The highest temperature recorded on this date was 32.8°C in 1948, and the lowest was -1.1°C in 1969. The greatest precipitation recorded was 34.9 mm in 1990​ (Environment Canada)​​ (Environment Canada)​​ (Environment Canada)​.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the forecast, it is advisable to dress in layers to accommodate fluctuating temperatures. A light jacket or sweater will be useful for cooler morning and evening temperatures. Waterproof clothing and an umbrella are recommended for potential showers. Sunscreen, sunglasses, and a hat are essential to protect against the high UV index during the day.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Sioux Lookout’s weather can change rapidly due to its location and climatic influences. The area experiences a significant range in temperatures and frequent precipitation, making it essential to stay prepared for sudden weather changes.