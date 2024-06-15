Lake of the Woods, Kenora, and Whitedog FN Weather: Showers and Thunderstorms Expected

Current Conditions

Overview

As of 5:00 AM CDT on Saturday, June 15, 2024, the weather observed at Kenora Airport, which serves as a reference for Lake of the Woods, Kenora, and Whitedog FN, is partly cloudy with a temperature of 16°C. The dew point is 12.7°C, with a humidity level of 83%. Winds are from the south at 10 km/h, and visibility is excellent at 32 km. The barometric pressure is 101.4 kPa and falling.

Detailed Forecast

Saturday, June 15

This morning will see increasing cloudiness with a 40% chance of showers late in the morning and this afternoon. Winds will become south at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h early in the afternoon. The high temperature will be 24°C with a humidex of 27. The UV index will be high at 6.

Night: The evening will be mainly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers early on and a risk of thunderstorms. Winds will remain south at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h. The low temperature will be 14°C.

Sunday, June 16

Cloudy conditions will persist with a 40% chance of showers in the afternoon, accompanied by a risk of thunderstorms. Winds will be from the southwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h. The high temperature will be 23°C with a humidex of 27, and the UV index will be moderate at 5.

Night: Cloudy periods are expected with a low of 14°C.

Monday, June 17

Monday’s forecast includes a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers. The high temperature will be 24°C.

Night: Cloudy conditions will continue with a 40% chance of showers and a low of 14°C.

Historical Weather Data

On June 15, the historical average high for Kenora is 23.1°C, and the average low is 10.9°C. The highest temperature recorded on this date was 34.2°C in 1977, and the lowest was 3.3°C in 1983. The greatest precipitation recorded was 29.5 mm in 1962.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the forecast, it is advisable to dress in layers to stay comfortable throughout the day. A light jacket or sweater may be necessary for cooler morning and evening temperatures. Waterproof clothing and an umbrella are recommended for potential showers. Sunscreen, sunglasses, and a hat are essential to protect against the high UV index during the day.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Kenora, located on the shores of Lake of the Woods, experiences a unique climate influenced by the large body of water. This can lead to sudden changes in weather and temperature, often making the forecast variable.