June 14 2024: Northeast Wildfire Update: Northeast Fire Region

By early evening on Friday, June 14, one new wildland fire was confirmed in the Northeast Fire Region. Currently, there are three active wildland fires in the area.

Chapleau 4 (CHA004): This fire spans 0.1 hectares and is under control. It is situated on the eastern shore of Borden Lake, approximately 6.5 kilometres southeast of Chapleau. One FireRanger crew is assigned to this fire.

Cochrane 8 (COC008): Covering 35 hectares, this fire is being monitored. It is located about 57.5 kilometres northwest of Moosonee.

Cochrane 9 (COC009): This fire is a significant 6,022 hectares and is also being observed. It is positioned east of Parson Lake and 8 kilometres west of the Quebec border.

Fire Hazard Update

The fire hazard across most of the Northeast Region is classified as low to moderate. However, there is a high hazard area along the Mattagami River, north of Kapuskasing. Additional high hazard zones are found east of the eastern shore of Lake Superior (Montreal River Harbour, Batchawana Bay, Goulais River) and north and east of the North Shore of Lake Huron (Spanish, Massey, Espanola, Greater Sudbury, Killarney, and West Nipissing). An extreme hazard is noted in areas north and west of Onaping Falls along Highway 144.

For the latest forest fire danger ratings, visit interactive map: Forest Fire Information Map.

Safety Reminders

Waterbombers: If you see waterbombers approaching a body of water, move close to the shore to allow them to scoop safely. Waterbombers will not scoop if watercraft pose a safety hazard.

No Drone Zone: Flying drones near forest fires is dangerous and illegal. Drones endanger the lives of pilots, firefighters, and emergency personnel. Always stay clear of forest fires.

Report a Wildland Fire