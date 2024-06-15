Fort Frances Weather: Cloudy with Showers and Thunderstorms Possible

Current Conditions

Overview

As of 5:00 AM CDT on Saturday, June 15, 2024, the temperature in Fort Frances is 12°C, with the weather condition not observed. The dew point is 11.1°C, resulting in a high humidity level of 95%. Winds are calm from the east at 3 km/h, and the barometric pressure is 101.6 kPa and rising.

Detailed Forecast

Saturday, June 15

Today, Fort Frances will experience cloudy skies with a 60% chance of showers. Winds will become south at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h this morning. The high temperature will be 26°C with a humidex of 30. The UV index will be high at 6.

Night: The evening will remain cloudy with a 30% chance of showers early on. Winds will continue from the south at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h. The low temperature will be 15°C.

Sunday, June 16

Cloudy conditions will persist with a 40% chance of showers in the afternoon, accompanied by a risk of thunderstorms. Winds will shift from south at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, to west at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h in the afternoon. The high temperature will be 25°C with a humidex of 31, and the UV index will be high at 6.

Night: Skies will clear with a low of 15°C.

Monday, June 17

Monday’s forecast includes cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. The high temperature will be 24°C.

Night: The night will remain cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and a low of 15°C.

Historical Weather Data

On June 15, the historical average high for Fort Frances is 23.4°C, and the average low is 10.8°C. The highest temperature recorded on this date was 33.1°C in 1949, and the lowest was 1.7°C in 1965. The greatest precipitation recorded was 26.4 mm in 1991​.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the forecast, it is advisable to dress in layers to stay comfortable throughout the day. A light jacket or sweater may be necessary for cooler morning and evening temperatures. Waterproof clothing and an umbrella are recommended for potential showers. Sunscreen, sunglasses, and a hat are essential to protect against the high UV index during the day.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Fort Frances, located in Northwestern Ontario, often experiences significant weather changes due to its proximity to the Rainy River and the surrounding forests. This can lead to rapid shifts in temperature and frequent precipitation.