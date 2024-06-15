Fort Frances OPP and Alert Motorist Stop Impaired Driver on Highway 11

FORT FRANCES, ON – Thanks to an alert motorist and a timely intervention by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Northwest Region Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (T.I.M.E.) Team, an impaired driver was apprehended on Highway 11, just east of Fort Frances.

On the morning of June 8, 2024, around 9:00 am, a vigilant motorist flagged down an OPP officer to report a suspected impaired driver. The T.I.M.E. Team officer, who was patrolling the area, quickly located and stopped the suspect vehicle. Utilizing advanced training in impaired driving investigations, the officer detected signs of alcohol consumption and conducted a standardized field sobriety test. The driver failed the test and was subsequently arrested.

The suspect, identified as Kaleb BRUYERE, 21, of Fort Frances, was transported to the Fort Frances Detachment for further breath testing. BRUYERE has been charged with impaired operation of a vehicle (alcohol/drug) and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) over 80 mg. Additionally, he faces a 90-day administrative driver’s license suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

BRUYERE was released and is scheduled to appear in the Fort Frances Ontario Court of Justice on July 8, 2024, to address the charges.

Understanding Impaired Driving Charges and Penalties

Impaired driving is a severe offense in Ontario, with significant consequences. The charges BRUYERE faces include:

Impaired Operation (Alcohol/Drug): This charge applies when a driver is found operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, impairing their ability to drive safely. Impaired Operation (BAC 80 Plus): This charge is applicable when a driver’s blood alcohol concentration exceeds the legal limit of 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 milliliters of blood.

Penalties on Conviction:

First Offense: Minimum fine of $1,000, a one-year license suspension, and possible imprisonment for up to 10 years.

Second Offense: Minimum 30 days imprisonment, a three-year license suspension, and mandatory alcohol education or treatment programs.

Third and Subsequent Offenses: Minimum 120 days imprisonment, permanent license revocation, and vehicle forfeiture.

Road safety is a collective responsibility. Impaired driving is a public safety threat. If you suspect an impaired driver or witness dangerous driving, call 911 immediately.

About T.I.M.E. Teams

T.I.M.E. Teams are specialized units within the OPP, dedicated to investigating serious and fatal traffic collisions. These teams use advanced techniques in collision reconstruction, forensic analysis, and commercial vehicle inspections to enhance road safety and enforcement.