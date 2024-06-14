Winnipeg Crime Update: Major Arrests and Ongoing Investigations

Important Notice

The information in these updates may relate to violent or traumatic events. Please consider your well-being and whether engaging with this content is appropriate for you.

Homicide Investigation: Arrest Made in Kennedy Street Stabbing

Update on Homicide Investigation

The Winnipeg Police Service has made significant progress in the investigation into the murder of 49-year-old Ricky Dwayne Mancheese, who was tragically killed in the 400 block of Kennedy Street on the morning of June 11, 2024. Following a thorough investigation, the Homicide Unit identified 36-year-old Matthew Gerald Tomack Pelletier of Winnipeg as the primary suspect.

Pelletier was apprehended without incident on June 12 at approximately 6:00 p.m. He has been charged with Second Degree Murder under the Criminal Code, which implies intent to kill without premeditation. Pelletier remains in custody as the investigation continues. Anyone with additional information is urged to contact investigators at 204-986-6508 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS or winnipegcrimestoppers.org.

Incident Recap

On June 11, 2024, at approximately 11:50 a.m., officers responded to an assault report on Kennedy Street. They found Mancheese with life-threatening stab wounds. Despite immediate medical intervention, he was later pronounced deceased in the hospital.

Weapons Arrest in Osborne Village

Proactive Patrol Leads to Firearm Seizure

On June 12, around 2:00 p.m., officers from the West District Community Support Unit, patrolling Osborne Village, noticed a man loitering in the 400 block of River Avenue. During a field contact, officers discovered a sawed-off shotgun in the man’s backpack.

Wayne Richard Sinclair, 37, of Winnipeg, was arrested without incident and charged with multiple offenses, including:

Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized : Illegal possession of a firearm without proper authorization.

: Illegal possession of a firearm without proper authorization. Carry Concealed Weapon : Carrying a weapon hidden on one’s person.

: Carrying a weapon hidden on one’s person. Possession of Firearm, Restricted/Prohibited Weapon or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order: Possessing a weapon despite a legal prohibition.

Sinclair remains in custody.

Firearm and Drug Trafficking Arrests

Significant Drug and Weapon Seizure on Maryland Street

In a dramatic early morning incident on June 13, 2024, police responded to reports of a driver brandishing a gun in a parking lot on Maryland Street. Officers quickly located the vehicle at a nearby drive-thru, arresting the male driver and a female passenger. They seized a starter pistol and illicit drugs valued at approximately $350,000, including methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, and Percocet pills, along with $2,700 in cash.

Charges and Legal Proceedings

Exekielle Amurao, 24, of Winnipeg, faces serious charges, including:

Operation of a Conveyance While Prohibited by Order Under Criminal Code : Driving despite a court order banning the individual from operating a vehicle.

: Driving despite a court order banning the individual from operating a vehicle. Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking (Methamphetamine, Cocaine) : Holding controlled substances with the intent to distribute them.

: Holding controlled substances with the intent to distribute them. Possession of a Weapon : Unlawfully carrying a weapon.

: Unlawfully carrying a weapon. Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000: Holding money derived from criminal activities.

Amurao remains in custody. A 29-year-old female accomplice faces similar drug trafficking charges and has been released on an undertaking.