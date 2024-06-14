Warm and Sunny Days Ahead for Fort Frances

Weather Forecast for June 14-15, 2024

Current Conditions in Fort Frances

As of 5:00 AM CDT on Friday, June 14, 2024, Fort Frances is experiencing a temperature of 5.6°C with high humidity at 96%. The dew point is 5.0°C, and the barometric pressure is rising at 101.8 kPa. Winds are calm, and the specific weather conditions were not observed.

Today’s Weather: June 14, 2024

Today, Fort Frances will enjoy sunny skies in the morning, becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. The high temperature will reach 25°C, with a humidex making it feel like 27°C. The UV index is very high at 8, so it’s important to apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, and stay hydrated if you’ll be spending time outdoors.

Tonight’s Weather: June 14, 2024

Tonight will be clear with a low temperature of 13°C. The evening will be mild and comfortable, ideal for outdoor activities or a relaxing night.

Tomorrow’s Weather: June 15, 2024

Saturday will be mainly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late in the morning and in the afternoon. Winds will become south at 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h in the morning. The high temperature will reach 27°C, with a humidex making it feel like 30°C. The UV index will remain very high at 8, so continue to use sun protection. The night will have cloudy periods with a 30 percent chance of showers and a low of 16°C.

Looking Ahead: June 16, 2024

Sunday will be sunny with a high of 26°C, making for another great day for outdoor activities. The night will see increasing cloudiness with a low of 15°C, bringing mild temperatures to end the weekend.

Historical Weather Facts

On this day, Fort Frances’ historical high temperature was a warm 31.1°C in 1995, while the record low was a chilly 1.1°C in 1980. Today’s forecast high of 25°C is moderate compared to these historical extremes.

Wardrobe Suggestions

With a high of 25°C and sunny skies today, lightweight and breathable clothing is recommended. Don’t forget sun protection due to the very high UV index. For tonight, a light jacket or sweater will keep you comfortable as temperatures drop. Tomorrow’s warm weather calls for similar attire, with added emphasis on sun protection and rain gear for the chance of showers.

Interesting Weather Trivia

Did you know that Fort Frances is located on the border of Ontario and Minnesota, making it a key point for cross-border activities? Its location by Rainy Lake provides stunning natural scenery and opportunities for boating, fishing, and other water-related activities.