Warm and Pleasant Weekend Ahead for Thunder Bay

Weather Forecast for June 14-16, 2024

Current Conditions in Thunder Bay

As of 6:00 AM EDT on Friday, June 14, 2024, Thunder Bay is experiencing partly cloudy skies with a temperature of 7.7°C. The dew point is at 7.4°C, resulting in a high humidity level of 98%. The barometric pressure is rising at 101.7 kPa. Winds are light from the northwest at 5 km/h, and visibility is excellent at 32 kilometers.

Today’s Weather: June 14, 2024

Today in Thunder Bay, expect a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. The high temperature will reach 20°C. The UV index is high at 6, so applying sunscreen and wearing protective clothing is recommended if you’re spending time outdoors.

Tonight’s Weather: June 14, 2024

Tonight will see clearing skies with a low temperature of 7°C. The evening will be cool and comfortable, ideal for outdoor activities or a relaxing night under clear skies.

Tomorrow’s Weather: June 15, 2024

Saturday will be mainly sunny with a high of 24°C. The humidex will make it feel like 27°C. The UV index will be very high at 8, so sun protection is essential. The night will have cloudy periods with a 30 percent chance of showers and a low of 12°C. Great baseball weather to make plans to attend the Thunder Bay Border Cats game at Port Arthur Stadium.

Looking Ahead: June 16, 2024

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 25°C, making for another pleasant day. The night will have cloudy periods with a low of 13°C, providing mild temperatures to end the weekend.

Historical Weather Facts

On this day, Thunder Bay’s historical high temperature was a warm 29.0°C in 1987, while the record low was a chilly 0.8°C in 1980. Today’s forecast high of 20°C is moderate compared to these historical extremes.

Wardrobe Suggestions

With a high of 20°C and a mix of sun and cloud today, lightweight and breathable clothing is recommended. Don’t forget sun protection due to the high UV index. For tonight, a light jacket or sweater will keep you comfortable as temperatures drop. Tomorrow’s warm weather calls for similar attire, with added emphasis on sun protection and light rain gear for the chance of showers.

Interesting Weather Trivia

Did you know that Thunder Bay, located on the northern shore of Lake Superior, is known for its stunning views and diverse weather patterns? The lake influences the local climate, often bringing cool breezes and picturesque sunsets, making it a popular destination for nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts.