Thunder Bay Fire Rescue Battles Mapleward Road Blaze

First Responders Contain Structural Fire, Rescue Animals

Thunder Bay, ON – Last night, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue (TBFR) responded to a significant structural fire on Mapleward Road just after 7 pm. The initial unit on the scene reported heavy smoke and quickly requested additional support.

Swift and Strategic Response

To combat the blaze, TBFR deployed four pumpers, one tanker, and a command unit. Upon confirming a barn fire, the first arriving officer called for a second alarm, bringing in two more pumpers and an aerial ladder. The first responders launched an aggressive fire attack, using an attack line to contain the fire and successfully rescuing numerous animals trapped inside.

Resourceful Water Supply Management

With no nearby hydrants available, TBFR utilized a nearby inground holding tank to shuttle water to portable holding pools at the scene. Support from Oliver Paipoonge and Lappe tankers further bolstered the water supply efforts.

Investigation and Public Safety

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. TBFR urges the public to prioritize safety by giving first responders ample space to work and avoiding the area if possible.