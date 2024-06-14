Thunder Bay Border Cats Roar Back in Extra Innings Thriller!

Border Cats Triumph Over Honkers in 10-Inning Showdown, 9-5

Thunder Bay Border Cats fans, hold on to your hats! In an electrifying Northwoods League clash, our team clawed their way back into the win column with a stunning 9-5 victory over the Rochester Honkers. This epic game saw the Cats come alive in the 10th inning, scoring four decisive runs to seal the deal.

During the last game in Thunder Bay, there were times that the Cat’s Bats seemed silenced, however that was all over with last night.

Unstoppable Offense Powers Border Cats

Alex Urlaub (Charleston Southern University) came through in the clutch, smashing an RBI triple off the right field wall to break the deadlock. Lucas Terilli (Eastern New Mexico University) kept the momentum going with a run-scoring single, followed by Kyle Morrison (Shelton State CC) who capped off the rally with a two-run double.

Terilli, on fire, went 3-for-6 with two RBIs and two runs, while Jacob Miller (Jefferson CC) boosted his average to .386, going 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI, and two runs.

Pitching Brilliance

Kansai Sugimoto (Yavapai CC) delivered another strong start, allowing just three runs (two earned) over 5 2/3 innings, with six strikeouts. Max Ramirez IV (Niagara University) stepped up in relief, pitching two scoreless innings to notch his first win of the season.

What’s Next for the Cats?

The Border Cats are set to wrap up their series against the Honkers tonight at Mayo Field, with Caleb Bunch (Northwestern State University) taking the mound.

Fans, get ready to cheer as the Cats return home on Saturday to face off against the Wausau Woodchucks in a top-tier showdown at 6:35 PM ET. Thunder Bay native Jack Pineau is the scheduled starter, promising an exciting matchup!

Grandstand/Party Decks/1st Base Bleachers

Adult: $16.00

Senior (60+): $13.00

Students (with student ID card): $13.00

Children (4-12): $5.00

Infants (3 and under): FREE

Other Northwoods League Highlights

Madison 5, Wisconsin Rapids 4: The Madison Mallards edge past Wisconsin Rapids, scoring the go-ahead run in the eighth inning. Connor Rasmussen (Tulane University) shined with a double and two RBIs.

Bismarck 4, Mankato 3: The Bismarck Larks clinch victory with a late ninth-inning homer from CJ Richmond (Western Michigan University).

Kalamazoo 6, Battle Creek 2: Joey Winters (Ottawa University Arizona) leads the Kalamazoo Growlers to a solid win with a double and two RBIs.

La Crosse 3, Minot 2: The La Crosse Loggers narrowly defeat the Minot Hot Tots, thanks to Tyman Long’s (College of Southern Nevada) clutch doubles.

Wausau 8, Duluth 4: The Wausau Woodchucks dominate early, led by Max Galvin’s (Oklahoma State University) four-hit performance.

Lakeshore 4, Royal Oak 1: The Lakeshore Chinooks sail to victory, powered by Billy Scaldeferri’s (Grand Canyon University) solo home run.

Fond du Lac 12, Green Bay 3: The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders crush the Green Bay Rockers with a six-run fourth inning.

Rockford 11, Kokomo 7: The Rockford Rivets surge ahead with a five-run third inning, highlighted by Kyle Schupmann’s (University of Cincinnati) three-run homer.

Willmar 9, Badlands 5: Max Buettenback (University of Nebraska) propels the Willmar Stingers to a win with a pair of home runs.

Eau Claire 7, Waterloo 5: The Eau Claire Express edge out the Waterloo Bucks in a tight game, with standout performances from Reggie Bussey (Oakland University) and Emilio Barreras (Grand Canyon University).