OPP Traffic Stop on Highway 527 Yields Significant Drug Seizure

Drugs Bound for Northern Ontario Seized, Three Arrested

Thunder Bay, ON – In a significant incident, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have intercepted a significant quantity of crack cocaine destined for Armstrong and Whitesand First Nation.

The arrests were made during a traffic stop on Highway 527 by the OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), OPP Thunder Bay Detachment, and the Provincial Joint Forces Guns and Gangs Enforcement Team (PGNG).

Arrests and Seizures

On June 13, 2024, the OPP stopped a vehicle and subsequently seized the following items:

47 grams of crack cocaine

One cellular telephone

Spring-loaded knife

Charges and Penalties

Tammy Shapwaykeesic, 37, of Whitesand First Nation:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking in Cocaine (CDSA 5(2)): This charge under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) pertains to holding cocaine with the intent to distribute. Conviction can result in a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

Dwayne Nodin, 40, of Whitesand First Nation:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking in Cocaine (CDSA 5(2)): As with Shapwaykeesic, this charge could lead to a life sentence upon conviction.

Kadeem Dryden, 30, of Lasalle, Quebec:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking in Cocaine (CDSA 5(2)) : Subject to the same severe penalties as his co-accused.

: Subject to the same severe penalties as his co-accused. Possession of a Prohibited Device (CC 92(2)) : Under the Criminal Code of Canada, this charge involves unauthorized possession of items such as the spring-loaded knife found. Penalties can include imprisonment for up to 10 years.

: Under the Criminal Code of Canada, this charge involves unauthorized possession of items such as the spring-loaded knife found. Penalties can include imprisonment for up to 10 years. Possession of Weapon Contrary to Order (CC 117 x 2) : This charge relates to Dryden’s violation of a legal prohibition against possessing weapons, with each count carrying a potential sentence of up to 10 years.

: This charge relates to Dryden’s violation of a legal prohibition against possessing weapons, with each count carrying a potential sentence of up to 10 years. Breach of Probation (CC 733.1(1)): Violation of court-ordered probation conditions can lead to up to four years of imprisonment.

Legal Proceedings

All three accused have been detained in custody pending a bail hearing. The charges they face highlight the severity of their alleged offenses and underscore the ongoing efforts of law enforcement to combat drug trafficking and related crimes in Ontario.

Public Safety Reminder

The OPP continues to urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities. Collaboration between law enforcement and the community is crucial in maintaining safety and security.