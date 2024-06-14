Mixed Weather for Vermilion Bay and Dryden

Weather Forecast for June 14-15, 2024

Current Conditions in Vermilion Bay and Dryden

As of 5:17 AM CDT on Friday, June 14, 2024, the current temperature in Dryden is 9.2°C with light rain. The dew point is at 8.9°C, resulting in a high humidity level of 98%. The barometric pressure is steady at 101.8 kPa. Winds are light from the east-northeast at 5 km/h, and visibility is limited to 0.2 kilometers due to the rain.

Today’s Weather: June 14, 2024

Today will see a mix of sun and cloud after the morning rain clears. Winds will shift to the southwest, increasing to 20 km/h late this morning. The high temperature will reach 23°C, with a UV index of 7, which is high. Sun protection is recommended for outdoor activities as the day clears up and becomes warmer.

Tonight’s Weather: June 14, 2024

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low temperature of 13°C. Winds from the west will be at 20 km/h, becoming light in the evening. The night will be mild and comfortable for any evening plans.

Tomorrow’s Weather: June 15, 2024

Saturday will start sunny early in the morning, transitioning to a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers late in the morning and in the afternoon. Winds will become south at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h late in the morning. The high temperature will be 26°C, with a humidex making it feel like 29°C. The UV index will remain high at 7, so continue to use sun protection. The night will be cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and a low of 15°C.

Looking Ahead: June 16, 2024

Sunday will be sunny with a high of 25°C, making for another pleasant day. The night will see increasing cloudiness with a low of 16°C, providing mild temperatures to end the weekend.

Historical Weather Facts

On this day, Dryden’s historical high temperature was a warm 30.6°C in 1987, while the record low was a chilly 2.3°C in 1979. Today’s forecast high of 23°C is moderate compared to these historical extremes.

Wardrobe Suggestions

With a high of 23°C and clearing skies today, lightweight and breathable clothing is recommended. Don’t forget sun protection due to the high UV index. For tonight, a light jacket or sweater will keep you comfortable as temperatures drop. Tomorrow’s warm weather calls for similar attire, with added emphasis on sun protection and rain gear for the chance of showers.

Interesting Weather Trivia

Did you know that Vermilion Bay and Dryden, located in Northwestern Ontario, are part of the region known for its beautiful lakes and dense forests? This area is a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts, offering activities like fishing, hiking, and camping amid stunning natural landscapes.