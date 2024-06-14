Get Set Wrestling Fans! D-Low Brown and CWE Cruel Summer Tour Tonight

Friday, June 14th- Thunder Bay, ON
Location: Moose Hall (434 Fort William Rd.)
Time: VIP/Meet & Greet 6pm, Doors Open 6:30pm, Bell time 7pm
Tickets: VIP First Priority Access Meet & Greet $30, General Admission $25 in advance, $30 at the door
Advance Tickets Available At: Comix Plus Music Exchange (186 S. Algoma St.), Good To Go Lotto (777 Memorial Ave. *Inside Wal Mart), 807 Cards & Collectibles (118 Cumberland St. N)
Advance Tickets Online At: www.cwetickets.com
THUNDER BAY – SPORTS – Canadian Wrestling’s Elite returns to the hottest wrestling city in the country when The Cruel Summer Tour hits Thunder Bay TONIGHT!
Ft A Special Appearance by WWF Legend D-Lo Brown!
Thunder Bay‘s Own Tyson Hiller vs. 7x CWE Champion “Hotshot” Danny Duggan
CAM!!ikaze vs. “The Headline” Shaun Martens
Josh “Cheeks” Holliday vs. “Lion Warrior” Bobby Sharp
CWE Tag Team Champion Scott Ripley vs. “The Rebel” Bobby Collins
Adrien “Bamm Bamm” Burton vs. “The Mastermind” Kevin Cannon
Plus Chris Krumps hosts & much more!
For full event information visit www.cwecanada.ca