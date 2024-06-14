Apple Promises Seemless Digital Engagement with Vision Pro

With visionOS 2 , available as a free software update this fall, all Apple Vision Pro users will gain access to even more features that enhance how they engage with spatial computing, including a powerful way to transform photos into 3D memories; intuitive hand gestures to easily access the Home View and important information at a glance; new capabilities for Mac Virtual Display, Travel Mode, and Guest User; enhancements to Mindfulness, Safari, and the Apple TV app; and much more.

A Robust Catalogue of Apps, Games, and Experiences

The App Store now features more than 2,000 apps designed for Apple Vision Pro; more than 1.5 million compatible iOS and iPadOS apps; and even more apps on Mac using Mac Virtual Display that work seamlessly alongside one another.1 The unique capabilities of Vision Pro, paired with apps built by Apple’s worldwide developer community, make it a remarkably versatile device for users.

An Enormous, Private, and Portable Workspace

Leading business and productivity apps — including Box, Craft, Fantastical, MindNode, Slack, Things 3, Webex, Zoom, and apps from Microsoft 365 — help users collaborate with colleagues and accomplish everyday tasks. Users can also supercharge their productivity with utility apps such as AirLauncher, GlanceBar, Splitscreen, Screens 5, and Widgetsmith — and by pairing Bluetooth accessories, such as Magic Keyboard, Magic Trackpad, and with visionOS 2 later this year, Magic Mouse.