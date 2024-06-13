Vancouver Weather: Clear Skies with Sunny Conditions Ahead

Current Weather Observations for Vancouver

As of 3:00 AM PDT, Thursday, June 13, 2024

At Vancouver International Airport, the temperature is currently 10.4°C under clear skies. The humidity is at 77%, with a dew point of 6.6°C. Winds are blowing from the east-northeast at 11 km/h. Visibility is excellent at 32 km. The barometric pressure stands at 102.0 kPa and is falling.

Detailed Weather Forecast for Today and Tomorrow

Today: Thursday, June 13, 2024

Vancouver will experience clear skies this morning, transitioning to a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Winds will shift to the west at 20 km/h but will become light by early evening. The high temperature will reach 19°C, with a UV index of 8, indicating very high levels of UV radiation. Sun protection is strongly recommended.

Tonight

The evening will be partly cloudy, with temperatures dropping to a low of 11°C, ensuring a mild night.

Tomorrow: Friday, June 14, 2024

Friday will be cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. The high will be 17°C, maintaining a cool and overcast day.

Night

Cloudiness will persist through the night, with a 60% chance of showers. The low will be 10°C.

Extended Outlook

Saturday, June 15, 2024: The day will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 15°C. The night will continue to see cloudy skies with a 60% chance of showers and a low of 10°C.

Sunday, June 16, 2024: Expect a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 17°C. The night will be cloudy with a low of 11°C.

Historical Weather Data for June 13

The historical high for this date in Vancouver is 29.5°C, recorded in 1948, while the record low is 7.8°C, set in 1952.

Wardrobe Suggestions

For today, wearing layered clothing is recommended to adapt to the cool morning and warmer afternoon. Sunglasses and sunscreen are essential due to the high UV index. For tonight and tomorrow, a light jacket or sweater will be useful as temperatures drop during the evening.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Vancouver’s mild coastal climate is influenced by the Pacific Ocean, leading to relatively moderate temperatures year-round. This maritime influence keeps summers cooler and winters milder compared to other Canadian cities at similar latitudes.