Thunder Bay Police Investigating Serious Motor Vehicle Collision

James Murray
Thunder Bay Police Service Patrol Supervisor

Police investigating motor vehicle collision

Thunder Bay Police Service officers are currently at the scene of a serious motor vehicle collision.

Emergency services responded to the area of James Street and Gore Street just before noon on Thursday, June 13.

The intersection of James Street and Gore Street is closed. Traffic is expected to be disrupted and members of the public are asked to avoid the area.

No further information is available at this time. Media updates will be provided when they become available.

