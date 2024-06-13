Missing 15-Year-Old Female in Thunder Bay

Missing Person

Missing person 15 year old Eden BRYSON

Thunder Bay Police Service requests the public’s assistance in locating missing 15 year old Eden BRYSON.

Bryson was last seen in the area of Redwood Avenue on 10 June 2024 around 8:00 AM.
Bryson is described as white, female, medium build, shoulder length dark hair, hazel eyes.
Known to wear hoody with hood up and carries a black sparkling “Nfinity” back pack.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.

