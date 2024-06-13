Conservatives Going After Trudeau’s “Real Change” with TV Campaign

By
James Murray
-
12902

Ottawa – Politics – The Conservative Party of Canada is launching a national ad campaign that the party says is exposing Trudeau’s tent cities across the country.

The campaign will run in select TV markets and digitally from coast to coast, starting tonight during Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Conservatives in a media statement say, “After 9 years of Trudeau’s reckless fiscal mismanagement, inflationary deficit spending and tax hikes, many Canadians are having to choose between buying food and paying rent. Hardworking Canadians have been priced out of housing because of bureaucratic gatekeepers and the Trudeau government’s failure to build affordable homes”.

“Trudeau’s tent cities are a direct result of his utter disregard for fiscal responsibility and economic stability. From Vancouver to Halifax, many Canadians are left with no alternative but to live outside, in tents.”

Previous articleWaterfront District BIA to Address Parking Concerns at City Council Meeting
James Murray
http://www.netnewsledger.com
NetNewsledger.com or NNL offers news, information, opinions and positive ideas for Thunder Bay, Ontario, Northwestern Ontario and the world. NNL covers a large region of Ontario, but are also widely read around the country and the world. To reach us by email: newsroom@netnewsledger.com Reach the Newsroom: (807) 355-1862
Dailymotion Linkedin Twitter Vimeo Youtube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR