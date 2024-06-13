Calgary Weather Outlook: Clear Skies with Sunny Conditions Ahead

Current Weather Observations for Calgary

As of 4:00 AM MDT, Thursday, June 13, 2024

At Calgary International Airport, the temperature is currently 5.8°C under mainly clear skies. The humidity is at 65%, with a dew point of -0.2°C, indicating dry air. Winds are blowing from the east-northeast at 10 km/h. Visibility is excellent at 24 km. The barometric pressure stands at 101.9 kPa and is rising.

Detailed Weather Forecast for Today and Tomorrow

Today: Thursday, June 13, 2024

Calgary will experience sunny skies throughout the day. The temperature will rise to a high of 22°C. The UV index will be high at 7, necessitating strong sun protection.

Tonight

The evening will see increasing cloudiness near midnight. The overnight low will be 12°C, ensuring a relatively mild night.

Tomorrow: Friday, June 14, 2024

Friday will start with clearing skies in the morning. Winds will shift to the southwest, increasing to 20 km/h and gusting up to 40 km/h near noon. The high will be 23°C, with a UV index of 7, indicating high levels of UV radiation.

Night

Cloudy periods will dominate the night, with temperatures dropping to a low of 9°C.

Extended Outlook

Saturday, June 15, 2024: The day will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 16°C. Showers are expected during the night, with a low of 6°C.

Sunday, June 16, 2024: The weather will bring rain with a high of 8°C. The night will continue to see rain, with a low of 5°C.

Historical Weather Data for June 13

The historical high for this date in Calgary is 30.0°C, recorded in 1961, while the record low is -0.6°C, set in 1940.

Wardrobe Suggestions

For today, wear layered clothing to adapt to the cool morning and warmer afternoon. Sunglasses and sunscreen are essential due to the high UV index. For tonight and tomorrow, a light jacket or sweater will be useful as temperatures drop during the evening.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Calgary’s weather is influenced by its proximity to the Rocky Mountains, leading to the phenomenon known as Chinook winds, which can cause rapid temperature increases in the winter. These winds can bring relief from cold spells, creating dramatic temperature swings.