Updated: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in Effect for Thunder Bay and Warning for Upsala

6:06 PM EDT, Wednesday, 12 June 2024

Thunder Bay is currently under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch, issued at 6:06 PM EDT on Wednesday, 12 June 2024.

Weather Alert for Thunder Bay

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

Areas Affected

City of Thunder Bay

Superior West

Weather Conditions

The conditions are highly favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms this evening in Thunder Bay. These storms may bring strong wind gusts, large hail, and heavy rain. The specific hazards to watch out for include hail ranging from the size of toonies to golf balls and wind gusts reaching up to 90 km/h.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning Upsala and West of Thunder Bay

At 8:26 PM EDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing strong wind gusts and up to toonie size hail. This severe thunderstorm is located 12 kilometres northwest of Creighton Bay, moving southeast at 65 km/h. Hazards: Up to toonie size hail and 90 km/h wind gusts. Locations impacted include: Creighton Bay and East Bay.

Potential Hazards

Large Hail : Can damage property and cause injury.

: Can damage property and cause injury. Strong Winds : Gusts of up to 90 km/h can toss loose objects, damage weak structures, break tree branches, and even overturn large vehicles.

: Gusts of up to 90 km/h can toss loose objects, damage weak structures, break tree branches, and even overturn large vehicles. Heavy Rain: May lead to localized flooding and reduced visibility.

Severe thunderstorms have the potential to produce tornadoes, making water-related activities particularly hazardous due to sudden and violent gusts of wind over bodies of water. It is crucial to seek immediate shelter if threatening weather approaches. Emergency Management Ontario advises taking cover immediately when severe weather is imminent.

Timing

These severe thunderstorms are expected to continue moving across northwestern Ontario throughout the evening.

Weather Safety Tips

Take Cover : Seek shelter immediately if you hear thunder or see threatening weather.

: Seek shelter immediately if you hear thunder or see threatening weather. Avoid Water Activities : Due to the risk of sudden wind gusts, it’s safer to stay away from water bodies during the storm.

: Due to the risk of sudden wind gusts, it’s safer to stay away from water bodies during the storm. Secure Loose Objects : Ensure that any loose items outside are secured to prevent them from becoming projectiles in high winds.

: Ensure that any loose items outside are secured to prevent them from becoming projectiles in high winds. Stay Informed: Keep an eye on weather updates from reliable sources to stay aware of changing conditions.

Weather Trivia: Thunder Bay

Did you know that Thunder Bay is named after the thunderous sound of the waves crashing against the shore? This is a fitting name given the area’s susceptibility to thunderstorms and severe weather conditions.